Mock Drill On May 7: Full List of Rajasthan Districts Set To Take Part In Exercise

Mockdrill On May 7: After the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, the government is planning one of the biggest civil defence mock drills in the country’s recent history. The exercise will take place on May 7 and is meant to test how ready India is to handle a hostile attack through different emergency situations.

This comes just weeks after 26 people, most of them tourists, were killed in a brutal attack in South Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly warned that those responsible “will face punishment beyond their imagination.”

Following the recent developments, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed all states and Union Territories to strengthen their civil defence measures. The Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards has issued a notice highlighting the need to address "new and complex threats" and emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of preparedness.

Mockdrill On May 7: What will happen?

Activation and testing of air raid warning sirens to ensure readiness. Establishment and operational readiness of hotline and radio communication links with the Indian Air Force. Deployment and staffing of primary and backup (shadow) control rooms. Conducting training sessions for civilians, including students, on civil defence procedures to stay safe during potential hostile attacks. Mobilisation of civil defence units, particularly warden services, firefighting teams, rescue operations, and supply depots. Implementation of emergency blackout protocols to enhance safety during crises.

The initiative includes a large network of district controllers, home guards, NCC cadets, NSS and NYKS volunteers, students from schools and colleges, along with various civilian agencies. It also highlights strong coordination with the Indian Armed Forces and local police.