Mock Drill To Be Conducted In Delhi Today: Know The Reason And What To Expect

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is set to organize a massive mock drill on Friday to assess the preparedness of emergency services and government agencies in handling disasters in the national capital.

The drill, titled "Exercise Suraksha Chakra," is part of a multi-state integrated disaster management exercise.

In this mock drill, preparations to deal with disaster scenarios, including earthquakes and industrial and chemical hazards will be tested.

The primary location for the drill in Delhi will be the Divisional Commissioner’s office, which also serves as the Command and Control Centre and the headquarters of the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs).

The drill is being jointly conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and the Indian Army’s Western Command and Delhi Area Headquarters.

Where Will The Mock Drill Be Held?

The mock drill will take place at 55 locations across 11 districts in Delhi. In addition to the nationa; capital, the exercise will also be held in two districts of Uttar Pradesh, Noida and Ghaziabad, and five districts in Haryana, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, and Rewari. The drill will be conducted at multiple sites such as government offices, industrial zones, schools, metro stations, hospitals, and other public areas.



What Will Happen In The Mock Drill?

During the mock drill, a hypothetical situation of an earthquake and chemical leak will be created. Emergency sirens may be sounded, loudspeaker announcements may be made, emergency alerts and fire alarms may be activated, and relief and rescue vehicles may be seen moving. Practice will be carried out to evacuate the injured from the spot to hospitals. Traffic may also be stopped temporarily at some places.

DDMA Issues Guidelines for Citizens

DDMA CEO Krishan Kumar said that citizens should remain calm and participate wherever possible in the exercise as they might notice increased presence of police, fire, and emergency vehicles throughout the day on Friday.

Disaster Management Symposium

Earlier, NDMA, DDMA and Indian Army's Western Command and Headquarters of Delhi Area jointly commenced first-of-its-kind multi-state disaster management symposium on Tuesday with focus on earthquake and chemical hazard preparedness across 18 districts of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"Simulations included a chemical emergency scenario led by Brigadier (retired) Ravinder Gurung and an earthquake response briefing by Brigadier Thakkar. These exercises underscored a key message: preparedness today is the foundation of resilience tomorrow," the NDMA said on social media platform X.

According to the NDMA, more than 200 mock disaster drills have been organised over the past five years across India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also suggested holding such exercises in every district once every three years.

(With IANS Inputs)