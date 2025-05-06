Mock Drills After Pahlagam Attack: Full List Of West Bengal Districts Where Exercise Will Be Conducted On May 7

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday instructed all states and union territories to conduct mock drills to assess readiness against "new and complex threats." This move comes amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to the ministry, the drills will be held on May 7 across 244 designated civil defence districts nationwide. These exercises aim to test the functioning of air-raid warning systems and train civilians in civil defence techniques to ensure their safety in the event of a "hostile attack."

Mock drills are set to take place at more than 250 locations across 29 states and union territories, including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Goa, and several others.

"In the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats/challenges have emerged, hence, it would be prudent that optimum civil defence preparedness in the states/UTs is maintained at all times," said the letter from the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards. Further the letter added, "The conduct of the exercise is planned up to the village level. This exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of civil defence mechanisms across all states and Union territories."

Full List Of Districts Where Mock Drills Will Be Conducted In West Bengal

Here's the full list of West Bengal districts:

Category-II

178. Coochbehar

179. Darjeeling

180. Jalpaiguri

181. Malda

182. Siliguri

183. Greater Kolkata

184. Durgapur

185. Haldia

186. Hashimara

187. Kharagpur

188. Burnpur- Asansol

189. FarakkaKhejuriaghat

190. Chittaranjan

191. Balurghat

192. Alipurwar

193. Raiganj

194. Islampur

195. Dinhata

196. Makhili ganj

197. Mathabhanga

Category-III

39. Bardhaman

40. Birbhum

41. East Madinapur

42. West Madinapur

43. Hawrah

44. Hooghly

45. Murshidabad

198. Kalimpong

199. Jaldhaka

200. Kurseong

201. Kolaghat

Mockdrill preparations

1. Activation and testing of air raid warning sirens to ensure readiness.

2. Establishment and operational readiness of hotline and radio communication links with the Indian Air Force.

3. Deployment and staffing of primary and backup (shadow) control rooms.

4. Conducting training sessions for civilians, including students, on civil defence procedures to stay safe during potential hostile attacks.

5. Mobilisation of civil defence units, particularly warden services, firefighting teams, rescue operations, and supply depots.

6. Implementation of emergency blackout protocols to enhance safety during crises.

The Prime Minister has been conducting a series of high-level meetings with senior defence officials as India considers its response to the April 22 terror attack.