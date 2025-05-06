Mock Drills: Full List Of Maharashtra Districts Where Exercise Will Be Conducted On May 7

In response to growing national security concerns, particularly following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Union Home Ministry has ordered all states and Union Territories to conduct comprehensive mock drills on Wednesday, May 7. These drills are aimed at strengthening civil defence preparedness across the country.

Focus On New And Complex Threats

The directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) comes in the wake of what it describes as “new and complex threats” to national security. The urgency stems from rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border and heightened terror activities, including the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

"In the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats/challenges have emerged, hence, it would be prudent that optimum civil defence preparedness in the states/UTs is maintained at all times," said the letter from the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards. Further the letter added, "The conduct of the exercise is planned up to the village level. This exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of civil defence mechanisms across all states and Union territories."

Mockdrill Preparations

- Activation and testing of air raid warning sirens to ensure readiness.

- Establishment and operational readiness of hotline and radio communication links with the Indian Air Force.

- Deployment and staffing of primary and backup (shadow) control rooms.

- Conducting training sessions for civilians, including students, on civil defence procedures to stay safe during potential hostile attacks.

- Mobilisation of civil defence units, particularly warden services, firefighting teams, rescue operations, and supply depots.

- Implementation of emergency blackout protocols to enhance safety during crises.

259 Districts to Participate Across India

A total of 259 districts across 35 states and Union Territories have been selected to participate in the May 7 mock drill. These districts have been chosen based on strategic importance and population density. A full list of the participating districts has been made available by the Home Ministry. Check Maharashtra Districts that have been selected for mock drill.

The Pahalgam Terror Attack

The decision follows the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 26 people, mostly tourists. More than a dozen others were injured in what has become one of the most devastating attacks since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Following the incident, Indian security forces launched extensive search and cordon operations to locate and neutralize the perpetrators. Intelligence agencies have pointed to cross-border involvement, which has further intensified the Indo-Pak diplomatic strain.

The Home Ministry stated that the drills are intended to "boost community preparedness and resilience" by ensuring that both civilians and authorities are equipped to respond swiftly and effectively to any hostile incident. Schools, colleges, and local administrations have been instructed to fully cooperate in executing the drill.