Moderate earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Ladakh

New Delhi: In the early hours of Saturday (March 6), a moderate earthquake shook Ladakh. The earthquake registered at a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors were felt at 5:11 am in Ladakh, no injuries have been reported yet.

(Developing story)