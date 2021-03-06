हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ladakh

Moderate earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Ladakh

At 5:11 am on Saturday, Ladakh was hit by an eathquake

Moderate earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Ladakh
File photo
Play

New Delhi: In the early hours of Saturday (March 6), a moderate earthquake shook Ladakh. The earthquake registered at a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors were felt at 5:11 am in Ladakh, no injuries have been reported yet.

News agency ANI quoted the National Center for Seismology saying that an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Ladakh at 5:11 am.

(Developing story)

Tags:
LadakhLadakh earthquakeNational Center for SeismologyEarthquake alert
