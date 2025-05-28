Modi 3.0: BJP To Take 'Operation Sindoor' To Every Home; MPs To Lead Public Outreach Ahead Of Crucial Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching 'Operation Sindoor' on June 9, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third oath-taking, to highlight the achievements of the Modi 3.0 government nationwide. As part of this month-long public outreach, BJP aims to connect with every household, particularly by gifting vermillion to women and distributing informative pamphlets. The campaign will see significant participation from all Union Ministers, NDA Members of Parliament, and senior party officials. Lok Sabha MPs are expected to cover 15-20 km daily on foot in their constituencies, while ministers will undertake weekly outreach trips of 20-25 km, said reports.

Reportedly, the focus of the BJP will be on Bihar where assembly elections are set to be held in November this year. States like Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will go to the polls next year. By linking the outreach campaign to Operation Sindoor, the BJP will look to show that there is a strong government at the centre capable of handling any kind of challenges.

This will also serve as a counter to the Congress party's 'Jai Hind' campaign launched to laud Indian Armed Forces.

