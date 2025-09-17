Modi At 75: Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni Wishes PM Narendra Modi On Birthday With Unique Selfie - Pic Inside

PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni joined world leaders in extending birthday greetings to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to X to extend warm birthday wishes, calling him an inspiration. In her message, she praised Modi’s strength, determination, and his ability to lead "millions of people," highlighting his leadership qualities.

Meloni expressed her desire for Modi to enjoy good health and energy so he may continue to guide India toward a bright future, and she also underscored the importance of further strengthening India-Italy relations.

"Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations," said Meloni on X.

Buon 75° compleanno al Primo Ministro indiano @narendramodi.

La sua forza, la sua determinazione e la sua capacità di guidare milioni di persone sono fonte di ispirazione.

Con amicizia e stima gli auguro salute ed energia per continuare a guidare l’India verso un futuro luminoso… pic.twitter.com/OqXr1GFlc0 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 17, 2025

Her wishes form part of a wider chorus of international greetings as world leaders and dignitaries join in celebrating Modi's 75th birthday. Leaders like Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump wished PM Modi on his birthday. PM Modi turned 75 on September 17 with leaders from across political spectrum wishing him on the occasion.