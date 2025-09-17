Advertisement
Modi At 75: Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni Wishes PM Narendra Modi On Birthday With Unique Selfie - Pic Inside

PM Modi's 75th Birthday: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni expressed her desire for Modi to enjoy good health and energy so he may continue to guide India toward a bright future, and she also underscored the importance of further strengthening India-Italy relations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Modi At 75: Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni Wishes PM Narendra Modi On Birthday With Unique Selfie - Pic InsideImage: Narendra Modi/X

PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni joined world leaders in extending birthday greetings to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to X to extend warm birthday wishes, calling him an inspiration. In her message, she praised Modi’s strength, determination, and his ability to lead "millions of people," highlighting his leadership qualities.

Meloni expressed her desire for Modi to enjoy good health and energy so he may continue to guide India toward a bright future, and she also underscored the importance of further strengthening India-Italy relations.

"Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations," said Meloni on X.

Her wishes form part of a wider chorus of international greetings as world leaders and dignitaries join in celebrating Modi's 75th birthday. Leaders like Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump wished PM Modi on his birthday. PM Modi turned 75 on September 17 with leaders from across political spectrum wishing him on the occasion.

 

