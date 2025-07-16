Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday said that if the Congress party forms a government in Assam, it would send current Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to jail for rampant corruption. Addressing Congress workers' meeting in Chaygaon of Assam, Gandhi said that Sarma is busy providing people's money and land to Adani and Ambani.

"Your Chief Minister considers himself King of Assam. The 'king of Assam' is busy giving your land and money to Adani and Ambani around the clock. However, if you look at him closely, if you listen to him closely, you will realise that he is afraid. He talks big but is afraid because he knows that one day, the Congress party's lion will put him behind bars. He knows that he will have to give an account of the corruption done by him and his family," said Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi further said that the media houses will show Himanta Biswa Sarma going to jail and 'neither Modi nor Shah' can save him.

The Congress leader further said alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission are hands in gloves. "The Maharashtra election was stolen by the BJP and the Election Commission. The same tactic is now being attempted in Bihar. These people are working on preparing a new voter list in Bihar. From that voter list, millions of people are being removed. This includes the poor, laborers, farmers, and voters of Congress-RJD. We are launching a movement against this in Bihar and putting pressure on them. Therefore, I want to tell the leaders of the Congress party and the voters here— what they did in Maharashtra, what they are doing in Bihar— they will try the same in Assam, but we will not let it happen," said Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi said that in the four months between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra, one crore new voters were added. "We asked the Election Commission—where did these people come from, who are they? Show us the voter list and provide the videography. But... the Election Commission has not given us the voter list to this day; instead, it changed the law related to videography," he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the BJP during the event. "The BJP government is trying to intimidate our leaders and workers with the fear of ED-IT. These people are making every effort to scare us, but we will not be afraid. The BJP people are working to destroy the Constitution, but we must unite to protect it. They want to change the Constitution, but we must not give them the chance. If we give them the chance, they will ruin everything. We all need to come together and teach them a lesson with the power of our votes," he said.

Assam will go to the assembly polls next year.