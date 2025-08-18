‘Modi Dangerous, Yogi Unbearable’: Prashant Kishor To Muslims Amid Bihar Poll Buzz

Bihar Election 2025: With the Bihar polls around the corner, the political parties have intensified their efforts to woo the voters. Jan Suraaj party chief Prashant Kishor has also been campaigning across Bihar. In the state where the Muslim population is around 20%, the political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the community. Now, a video has gone viral where Prashant Kishor is seen trying to persuade Muslims to vote against the BJP by comparing Lal Krishna Advani, Narendra Modi, and Yogi Adityanath.

“I will ask you all sitting here to choose between Advani and Modi. You all will choose Advani. No matter how dangerous Advani was, Modi is even more dangerous. Take this in writing — ten years from now, when I meet you again, I will ask you once more: who is better — Yogi or Modi? And you will say: Modi was still tolerable, but this Yogi is unbearable,” said Kishor.

The Jan Suraaj founder alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is working to make the country right-leaning. “You are not understanding what the RSS (Sangh) is doing. The Sangh is slowly shifting the central line toward the right — not for you, but for Hindus,” he said.

The leader went on to add that the RSS first put Vajpayee at the front and when Hindus accepted Vajpayee, they pushed Advani to the front. When Advani got acceptance, they pushed Modi ahead and when Hindu society is accepting Modi, the Sangh is planning to bring Yogi to the front.

Speaking to ANI on the 'vote theft' row, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said, "Suppose Rahul Gandhi does not follow the Election Commission's words, what will the Election Commission do? What Rahul Gandhi and the Election Commission are saying about each other is not important. As the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi has raised certain issues, and the Election Commission should respond to them point by point. Instead of giving answers, you are saying apologise."