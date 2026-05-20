'Modi distributing toffee...': Rahul Gandhi warns of economic storm; Takes dig at Modi-Meloni video

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took a fresh dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that while the latter is busy handing out toffee packets, the Indian economy is heading towards a storm. Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said that citizens are in tears while PM Modi is making reels. Rahul Gandhi's comment came in the backdrop of PM Modi's Italy visit, where the latter shared photos and videos showing lighter moments with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. PM Modi gifted a packet of Melody chocolates to Meloni. Notably, the word 'Melodi' was coined by the Italian PM clubbing Meloni and Modi in 2024 to show deeper ties between the two nations.

Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi's remarks come as PM Modi is currently in Italy as the final leg of his five-nation tour. "An economic storm is raging over our heads, and our Prime Minister is busy handing out candies in Italy! Farmers, youth, women, labourers, and small traders are all in tears - the PM is laughing and making reels, while the BJP folks are clapping along. This isn't leadership, it's a farce," said Rahul Gandhi.

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Rahul Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Modi for taking on a foreign visit after announcing austerity measures amid rising inflation and fuel price hike, while accusing him of selling off 'India's economic system'. Addressing the gathering at the Bahujan Swabhimaan Sabha here, Gandhi slammed the PM for advising the country's public against buying gold and travelling abroad only to embark on a five-nation tour shortly after.

Rahul Gandhi reiterating his warning of an upcoming "economic storm", he alleged that the PM and the government would not be able to save the country. "Narendra Modi tells the public: Don't buy gold, Don't go abroad, Drive an electric vehicle. Immediately after saying all this, Narendra Modi boards a multi-thousand-crore aircraft and heads abroad, while the public watches silently. Meanwhile, an economic storm is brewing in the country. There will be severe inflation, prices of everything will rise, and there will be a shortage of fertilisers," he said.

"PM Narendra Modi has sold off India's economic system. He has handed over the economic system of India to Ambani, Adani and America. Now an economic storm is coming, and PM Narendra Modi and the government of India will not be able to save you. They will cry and say it's not my fault. I am telling you, the fault lies only with PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and RSS because they have destroyed it (the Constitution)," he added. Gandhi also called PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah a traitor.

BJP slams Congress leader

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that Rahul Gandhi is calling all 140 crore Indians traitors. "Rahul Gandhi’s language mirrors that of Pakistan and Pakistan-supported terrorists, as such statements can only be made by them…Rahul Gandhi has once again proved that he wants to fight the Indian state. He is insulting the democracy and has proved that his intention is not that of a political opponent but of someone who wants to fight the Indian state," said Bhandari.