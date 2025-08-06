Modi Drops Anchor In Philippines, Marcos Opens Door To Deeper India Ties – New Asia Coalition Pushes Back Against China’s Shadow?

New Delhi: India and the Philippines have officially elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, signalling a new phase of ambition in the Indo-Pacific. With rising tensions in the region and growing interest in counterbalancing China’s maritime assertiveness, this partnership could emerge as a stabilising force in a rapidly shifting geopolitical arena.

Welcoming Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu called the visit “a celebration of shared history, civilizational ties and a common vision for peace”.

In a banquet held in his honour, she applauded the strengthening cooperation across defence, trade, health, fintech, space and people-to-people ties and calling it “a critical anchor for prosperity in the Indo-Pacific”.

She also thanked the Philippines for its “unwavering support” following the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir.

“This strategic partnership is not only about diplomacy, but also about shared values, collective resilience and regional peace,” she said.

The momentous visit coincided with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, adding symbolic weight to the expanded alliance.

A Meeting of Minds

The ceremonial pomp was matched by decisive action. In the presence of both heads of government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Marcos signed the Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership, backed by a 2025–2029 Plan of Action.

“This is a historic day in our bilateral relationship,” Modi declared, adding, “We are taking India-Philippines relations to the level of a strategic partnership. This will give our relationship new speed and depth.”

President Marcos described the visit as one of his “most constructive and productive”, praising India’s role in the regional security framework.

“This is the correct evolution of our shared future in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

He expressed gratitude for India’s defence support, especially the export of BrahMos missile systems and reaffirmed Manila’s commitment to leveraging Indian expertise in space tech, agriculture, disaster response and maritime security.

Defence, Trade and the South China Sea

With China’s actions in the South China Sea drawing increased scrutiny, both leaders reiterated their commitment to UNCLOS norms and the 2016 Arbitral Award, a not-so-subtle rebuke of Beijing’s expansive maritime claims.

The strategic partnership will be monitored by the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) and the Joint Defence Industry and Logistics Committee (JDILC). Focus areas include joint military exercises, training, disaster response, search-and-rescue operations and maritime domain awareness.

On trade, both sides agreed to accelerate talks on a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to boost bilateral commerce.

Big Bets

India showcased its cost-effective space programme, offering tech partnerships that could help the Philippines in weather prediction, agricultural planning and disaster resilience. Cooperation will also extend to climate change, counterterrorism, education and food security, as both nations seek to strengthen their roles in UN and ASEAN platforms.

India reaffirmed its commitment to development cooperation through Quick Impact Projects that directly benefit grassroots communities across the Philippines.

A New Indo-Pacific Reality

This landmark engagement was strategic recalibration. The Philippines is set to chair ASEAN in 2026 and will coordinate India-ASEAN relations until 2027. It is an opportunity for both countries to shape the rules of regional engagement.

With this visit, India and the Philippines have aligned their vision for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific and positioned themselves as key architects of the region’s future.

“This partnership is forward-looking. It reaffirms our closeness, strengthens our alliance and expands our cooperation from defence to digital,” said President Marcos.

Why It Matters

As the world’s focus turns to the Indo-Pacific, the India-Philippines strategic partnership is a blueprint for regional security, shared growth and multipolar collaboration in uncertain times.

