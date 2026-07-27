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Modi government's ‘toughest’ anti-paper leak bill to enter Parliament today – will Opposition back it?

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 07:05 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 07:05 AM IST
Modi government's ‘toughest’ anti-paper leak bill to enter Parliament today – will Opposition back it?
Image Credit: Representative image (AI)

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