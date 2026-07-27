New Delhi: After weeks of protests over exam paper leaks and student grievances, the battle has now moved from the streets to Parliament, where the Narendra Modi government is set to introduce a tougher law aimed at stopping cheating networks and organised paper leak rackets.
The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The proposed changes seek to strengthen the existing law by increasing punishments, constituting fast-track courts and setting a fixed timeline for investigations into paper leak cases.
The move comes after a month-long student protest over alleged NEET paper leak and demands for accountability. While the agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has ended after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down, the political fight over the issue is expected to continue in Parliament.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh is expected to introduce the amendment bill in the Lok Sabha. The government wants the law to deal more firmly with individuals and organised groups involved in leaking question papers or using unfair means in public examinations.
Under the proposed amendments, those involved in paper leaks or unfair practices could face imprisonment of at least five years and up to 10 years, along with a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.
The proposed law also sets a minimum seven-year jail term and a penalty of up to Rs 10 crore for organised networks involved in exam fraud.
Introduced two years ago, the existing law provides a jail term of three to five years for individuals involved in such offences. Those involved in organised cheating networks can face imprisonment of five to 10 years along with a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore.
The amended bill also proposes setting up fast-track courts in every state to handle paper leak cases. The government has proposed completing investigations within two months to ensure swift action.
The government has listed the bill for introduction, discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha on the same day, with plans to secure its passage during the day's proceedings.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday appealed to all Members of Parliament to participate in the discussion on the bill.
“After listening to the voice the young generation and the historic decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the future of students, I appeal to all the MPs to participate in tomorrow's The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill," he said in a post on X.
However, the Opposition has not yet decided its stand on the proposed changes. The INDIA bloc is expected to hold a meeting on Monday morning at the residence office of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to decide its strategy.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party would not take a decision alone and would consult other Opposition parties before deciding its stand.
"The Congress party has a basic principle. We will decide this in the meeting of Opposition parties and the decision will be based on the consensus of the Opposition. This is our discipline and our way of working in Parliament," he said.
Even as the paper leak bill moves ahead, the Opposition is preparing to raise the issue of police action against students during protests in the national capital.
Gandhi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking accountability a "brutal attack" on protesters. He questioned whether security forces were allowed to use "pellet guns" and other weapons against students.
He alleged that hundreds of students were injured during the police action and claimed that women protesters were also assaulted.
"Media and social media reports clearly show that several people, including a journalist, were seriously injured. I met 19-year-old student Sahil Lochab, who is suffering and faces the risk of losing vision in one eye due to a pellet injury," Gandhi said in his letter.
He also questioned the presence of people in plain clothes who were seen beating protesters and asked whether they were police personnel or volunteers.
Congress leaders have demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the handling of the protests. Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan was not the end of the matter.
"This is not the end. We are still waiting for the prime minister to apologise," he said.
Congress leader KC Venugopal also said the issue would be raised in Parliament, alleging that students were treated harshly during the protests.
Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose has given a notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 seeking suspension of regular business to discuss the police crackdown.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 20 and its first week saw repeated disruptions. The issue of NEET paper leaks and demands for the education minister's resignation dominated proceedings, leading to frequent adjournments.
A major protest towards Parliament was also organised by students led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on July 20, during which clashes broke out between protesters and police. Security personnel used tear gas and baton charges to control the situation.
The 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar ended after Pradhan’s resignation and acceptance of several demands raised by students. However, the political dispute over paper leaks and the treatment of protesters is expected to continue in Parliament.
The coming days will show whether the government and Opposition can reach common ground on the proposed anti-paper leak legislation or whether the bill becomes another point of confrontation during the Monsoon Session.
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