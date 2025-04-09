Modi Govt Approves Six-Lane Zirakpur Bypass: To Reduce Traffic Jam, Cut Travel Time By....; Check Length, Cost, Details

In a significant relief for daily commuters grappling with traffic congestion in Punjab and Haryana, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a six-lane Zirakpur Bypass. The project will span 19.2 kilometers, starting from the junction with NH-7 (Zirakpur–Patiala) and ending at the junction with NH-5 (Zirakpur–Parwanoo), covering areas in both Punjab and Haryana.

The six-lane bypass will be constructed under NH(O) on Hybrid Annuity Mode with a significant step to facilitate integrated transport infrastructure development under the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan principle. The project will reduce the travel by around 30 minutes.

The total capital cost of the project is Rs 1,878.31 crore.

The Zirakpur Bypass starts from the junction with NH-7 (Chandigarh-Bathinda) in Zirakpur and follows the Punjab Government Master Plan in Punjab and terminates at the junction with NH-5 (Zirakpur-Parwanoo) in Panchkula of Haryana, thus avoiding the highly urbanized and congested stretch of Zirakpur in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana.

The primary purpose of the project is to ease up congestion in Zirakpur, Panchkula and surrounding areas by diverting traffic from Patiala, Delhi, Mohali Aerocity and providing direct connectivity to Himachal Pradesh. The current proposal aims at reducing the travel time and ensuring hassle-free traffic movement in the congested urban section of NH-7, NH-5 and NH-152.

The government has taken up decongestion of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali urban agglomeration with the development of a road network which would take the shape of ring road as indicated in the map. The Zirakpur bypass is an important component of this plan.