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NewsIndiaModi Govt failed to handle crisis triggered by Middle East war: Arvind Kejriwal
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Modi Govt failed to handle crisis triggered by Middle East war: Arvind Kejriwal

The Modi government has completely failed to handle the crisis triggered by the war in the Middle East, said Arvind Kejriwal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 07:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Modi Govt failed to handle crisis triggered by Middle East war: Arvind KejriwalImage: X

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal questioned the Centre’s handling of the crisis triggered by the Middle East war, stating that the Modi Government’s lack of preparedness has pushed the country into economic distress while leaving the common man to bear the burden. The AAP Chief pointed to the crashing stock market, LPG shortages forcing businesses to shut, long queues for cylinders, migrant workers losing livelihoods, and the rupee hitting record lows as clear signs of systemic failure, asking why a foreseeable global crisis caught the government unprepared and why its consequences are once again being passed on to the people.

Taking to X, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated, “The Modi government has completely failed to handle the crisis triggered by the war in the Middle East. The stock market is crashing, LPG shortages have forced many businesses to shut down, people are queuing for cylinders in scorching heat, migrant workers have been left without livelihoods, and the rupee is touching record lows.”

He further questioned the Centre’s preparedness in the face of a foreseeable global crisis, highlighting that timely planning could have prevented the current situation. Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “The entire world knew the war could break out at any moment. Why was the Modi government caught unprepared? Why didn’t we make adequate arrangements and secure alternative supplies well in advance? Why is every crisis passed on to the people? Why must the common man suffer because of this government’s failures?”

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