/Modi govt nears two-thirds mark in Parliament – here’s what it could mean

Political analyst Neerja Chowdhury said the BJP is now working on completing legislative steps related to delimitation before the next general election. “The BJP knows that delimitation will directly benefit it, and it will also take credit for passing women’s reservation. With regional parties weakening in different states, reaching two-thirds is not very difficult. Chandrababu Naidu’s thinking is limited to Andhra Pradesh. His priorities are securing central funds for his state. The BJP does not depend on the TDP in the same way anymore,” she said.