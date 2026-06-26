/Modi govt nears two-thirds mark in Parliament – here’s what it could mean

New Delhi: The numbers in Parliament are moving in a direction that was not fully expected after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had entered the polls with the “400 paar” slogan but ended up with 240 seats, short of the 272 needed for a simple majority. Government formation then depended on support from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, and that arrangement has continued since.
At the time of the election, Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party emerged as the largest NDA partner with 16 seats, while Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) followed with 12 MPs. Over the months that followed, the balance in the alliance has further changed. Twenty MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) later joined a relatively new group, the National Citizens Party of India, and announced support for the NDA. It changed the internal weight of alliance partners in the Lok Sabha.
The numbers have also changed within regional parties aligned with the ruling coalition. Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, which won seven seats in the 2024 election, gained additional strength after six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction moved over. This brought the Shinde-led group to 13 MPs, placing it ahead of the JD(U) in strength within the NDA camp.
Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) continues with five MPs, while several smaller parties also support the alliance. As a result, NDA’s Lok Sabha tally, which stood at 293 after the election, has now increased to 319.
These changes have brought the alliance closer to the arithmetic required for passing major constitutional amendments. However, the difference has not fully come down. At present, the Lok Sabha has 540 members, and the two-thirds mark stands at 360.
With three seats vacant (Nagao in Assam, Basirhat in West Bengal and Shillong in Meghalaya), the NDA is looking at a possible gain in upcoming bypolls. Even if it wins all three, taking its strength to around 323, it would still fall short of the required number for getting passed a constitutional amendment bill.
In parallel, changes have also taken place in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP’s strength has risen to 115 members after Debashish Samantaray, who left the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), was elected unopposed on a BJP ticket. Overall support for the NDA in the Upper House is estimated at around 149 MPs. With 27 seats presently under election cycle and a few vacancies caused by resignations from TMC members, the alliance expects its numbers to move closer to the two-thirds threshold of 164 in a House of 245 members.
Among smaller parties in the Rajya Sabha, the YSR Congress, the BJD, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) continue to sit outside both major alliances.
Some parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), may choose to stay away from voting on important bills such as delimitation, even if they do not formally extend support.
Political analyst Neerja Chowdhury said the BJP is now working on completing legislative steps related to delimitation before the next general election. “The BJP knows that delimitation will directly benefit it, and it will also take credit for passing women’s reservation. With regional parties weakening in different states, reaching two-thirds is not very difficult. Chandrababu Naidu’s thinking is limited to Andhra Pradesh. His priorities are securing central funds for his state. The BJP does not depend on the TDP in the same way anymore,” she said.
She added that fragmentation within regional parties could open space for the Congress, although organisational weakness may limit its gains. On the BJP’s approach toward absorbing defecting MPs, she said the party is avoiding a situation where the entire Opposition space goes to the Congress. It prefers to operate across both ruling and Opposition sides in different forms.
Meanwhile, the Congress has accused the BJP of attempting to secure a two-thirds majority in order to bring constitutional changes that could affect reservation policies. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in an interview that delimitation is being used as an initial step, while the larger aim is to bring structural changes in reservation systems. He also referred to the failed attempt on April 17 to pass the women’s reservation-linked constitutional amendment, where the bill fell short of the required two-thirds support despite 298 votes in favour.
Delimitation has become a major issue. If implemented, it would increase representation for more populous northern states, where the BJP holds a strong position, while reducing relative weight for several southern and western states. The issue has also revived long-standing concerns around the freeze on seat allocation based on the 1971 census.
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