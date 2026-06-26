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Modi govt nears two-thirds mark in Parliament – here’s what it could mean

The numbers of the ruling alliance in both Houses have increased after splits and defections in regional parties. This changing balance is feeding into consideration of major legislative plans such as delimitation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 02:04 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 02:04 AM IST
Modi govt nears two-thirds mark in Parliament – here’s what it could mean
Image Credit: NDA closes in on crucial two-thirds threshold as Opposition faces defections, dissidence and mergers. (Photo: ANI)

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