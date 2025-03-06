Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness intensified anti-terror operations as security forces prepare to make the Union Territory terror-free. A deadline has been set for eliminating terrorists and preventing terror-related incidents in the region. According to sources, joint operations involving the Indian Army, Paramilitary Forces, and Jammu and Kashmir Police will soon be underway.

The Narendra Modi government has decided to deploy Specially trained Quick Action Teams (QATs), comprising soldiers skilled in high-altitude warfare, to neutralize the remaining terror threats. Para special forces, NSG and Assam Rifles Commandos have already been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP SP Vaid stated, "The Home Ministry has decided to form Quick Action Teams by selecting the best officers from every unit. These teams will receive specialized training and advanced weaponry to ensure a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir. NSG and Assam Rifles commandos will work alongside CRPF and J&K Police, launching targeted operations based on specific intelligence inputs."

Operations will focus on challenging terrains, particularly near the Line of Control (LoC) and higher altitudes. The Indian Army’s Assam Rifles, along with NSG commandos, will lead efforts in these difficult areas.

Security agencies have already devised a comprehensive strategy, coordinating with the Home Ministry to ensure the success of these operations. Intelligence reports indicate that multiple terror launchpads remain active across the border in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with an anticipated rise in infiltration attempts this summer.

However, advanced surveillance technology is aiding security forces in closely monitoring these movements. With this multi-agency effort, Jammu and Kashmir is on the path to eradicating terrorism and ensuring lasting peace in the region.