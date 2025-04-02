‘Modi Has A Weird Status’: Chile President Calls PM 'Key Player' In Geopolitics

Chile President Gabriel Boric Font, who is on a State visit to India, during his address at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "weird" status in geopolitics and added that he is a "key player" in the geopolitical atmosphere.

The Chilean President is on a State visit to India from April 1 to 5, 2025, commemorating the completion of 76 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet on Tuesday in honour of Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During his address at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Chilean President said that PM Modi has a "weird" status as he can talk to various world leaders, including the US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and others. He remarked that this is something no other leader can say.

"PM Modi has a weird status nowadays that he can talk to every leader of the world, Mr Putin, Mr Trump, Mr Zelenskyy and the European Union, and Latin American leaders in BRICS or Iran. That is something that no other leader can say now. You are a key player in the geopolitical atmosphere nowadays," he said.

He also stated that 'Chile wants to work on our relationship with India.'

He said, "Chile is a country that is connected to the world, and now we want to work on our relationship with India. Today, we have signed several MoUs."

As per a release from the PM's office, the President is accompanied by Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Mining, Women and Gender Equality and Cultures, Arts and Heritage, Members of Parliament, Senior Officials, and business leaders. While, this is his first visit to India, both President Boric and PM Modi had first met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024.

