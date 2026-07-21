/‘Modi has not even apologised’: Rahul Gandhi backs CJP protest; demands discussion on NEET in Parliament

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against the Narendra Modi government while raising the issue of alleged police brutality against protestors, including students. Gandhi said that the Congress party has demanded a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament and met Speaker Om Birla with the request. Rahul Gandhi also cornered the Prime Minister and said that PM Modi has not apologised for July 20 event.
“Modi ji has not even apologised for what happened yesterday. The youth are protesting against the education and testing system. The whole country knows that the education and testing system is hollowed out by termites. Why is the Prime Minister silent? He should apologise to the students and stop this nonsense of thrashing students," said Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi demanded a detailed discussion in Parliament's Monsoon Session on the alleged brutality against students and the NEET examination paper leak crisis. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said he met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with Opposition MPs and raised the issue.
"Met the Lok Sabha Speaker today along with MPs of the Opposition. Our demand is simple: Parliament must have a detailed discussion on the brutality unleashed on students yesterday and on the government's complete lack of accountability for the examination crisis," he wrote.
Gandhi said that students were beaten for raising questions about their future and questioned the role of Parliament in addressing issues concerning the country's youth. "Students were beaten for asking legitimate questions about their own future. If Parliament cannot discuss the future of India's youth, what is it for?" the Lok Sabha LoP said.
He further said that the Opposition would continue to raise the issue both inside and outside Parliament. "The Opposition will not let this be buried. We will ensure that the students' voice will be heard on the streets and in Parliament," Rahul Gandhi said.
Intensifying opposition coordination during the ongoing session, key leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and members of allied parties such as the SP, Left, and Sena, held a formal meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker inside Parliament House. Expressing deep anguish over the police crackdown on student protesters, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced that he has chosen not to celebrate his birthday, condemning the use of force against youth demanding justice.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to continue till August 13.
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