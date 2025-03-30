Modi In Nagpur: PM Highlights India’s Role In Helping Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Sunday, laid the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre. During the project launch, the Prime Minister said that Madhav Netralaya is an institution serving people for decades.

While addressing a gathering during the event, PM Modi mentioned Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, the beginning of Navratri, and Gudi Padwa.

"Madhav Netralaya is an institution that has been in the service of lakhs of people for decades, following the vision of Guruji (MS Golwalkar)," he said.

During the address, the Prime Minister also mentioned Myanmar, which was jolted by multiple tremors on Friday, and said that whenever there is an incident of natural calamity, India is ready to offer help.

"Our mantra of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is reaching the entire world... Myanmar was hit by a tragic earthquake a day before yesterday; India was the first to reach there and launched Operation Brahma. India does not take time to extend help," PM Modi said.

Myanmar was struck with an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude on Friday, tremors of which were also felt in Thailand.

On Saturday, the death toll from the quake in Myanmar rose to 1,644, with 3,408 people injured and 139 still missing, the Information Team of the State Administration Council said.

After arriving in Nagpur on Sunday, PM Modi paid floral tribute to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh. After this, he paid tributes to Dr. B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where the father of the Indian Constitution embraced Buddhism along with his followers in 1956.

(with agencies' inputs)