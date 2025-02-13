Modi In US: Ahead Of Talks With Trump, PM Meets Elon Musk — DETAILS

PM Modi In US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the United States, met SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in the American capital city of Washington on Thursday. US President Donald Trump chose Musk to head a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) last month. Elon Musk arrived at Blair House with his three young children who were sitting with Musk when he met Modi. He also presented the Prime Minister with a special gift, before their discussion.

Speaking about the meeting with the Tesla CEO, PM Modi shared a post on social media. “Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’ the Prime Minister said.

Musk is likely to have mentioned Starlink's plans for India during the meeting. Starlink's licence application is being reviewed and pending with the Department of Telecommunications. However, the Indian government has favoured Musk's proposal of spectrum allocation through administrative means rather than auctioning.

Indian operators have opposed the administrative allocation of spectrum, saying it will be against the '"level playing field" as they have acquired spectrum through bidding at a much higher cost. On security concerns of the Indian government, it is believed that Elon Musk's company Starlink has assured that data will be stored locally. The Tesla CEO may also discuss about prospects of collaboration between Space X and ISRO during the meeting.

Earlier, Modi met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. The meeting with Waltz was the first engagement of the day. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting. On Wednesday, PM Modi arrived in the US capital for a bilateral meeting with President Trump.

After arriving at Blair House, the President’s Guest House, Modi met the US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Just hours before she met with Modi, Gabbard took the oath of office as the 8th Director of National Intelligence in the presence of Trump. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump at the White House later in the day. He will also meet Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at the Blair House.

This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.PM Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit on Wednesday.

(With agencies inputs)