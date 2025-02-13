Modi In US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the United States on a two-day trip. In US, PM Modi held his first meeting with Director Of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard. PM Modi and Gabbard discussed various aspects of India-US friendship. PM Modi's US trip comes around a month after Trump was sworn-in as the President of the United States for second time. During his first stint, Trump shared a warm and coordial relation with Modi. Trump has talked positively of Modi even during his campaign and thus this meeting is expected to further deepen the Indo-US ties. However, things are not simple this time as Modi's visit comes amid two major decision by Trump - deportation of illegal migrants and tariff war.

PM Modi is the fourth foreign leader to be hosted by the White House in the Trump 2.0. Earlier Trump hosted Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and Jordan's King Abdullah.

Immigration and Deportation

A major topic of discussion is the treatment of Indian deportees. The US recently deported 104 Indian illegal immigrants, with another 800 expected to follow. India has raised concerns over their mistreatment and is seeking assurances from the US Currently, 7.25 lakh Indians live in the U.S., with around 20,000 identified for deportation. The discussions will also aim to streamline legal pathways for Indian students, workers, and tourists.

Trade and Tariffs

Trade tariffs remain a key friction point. The US has imposed steep 25% tariffs on aluminium and steel, affecting Indian exports. Former President Trump labeled India a "tariff king" and criticized its trade policies. In response, India has already reduced duties on high-end motorcycles and electric batteries ahead of Modi’s visit. The talks may focus on mutual tariff reductions and improved market access. Defense deals and increased Indian purchases of American energy supplies, including LNG, are also expected.

China Factor

India holds a distinct position in US foreign policy—neither a strategic rival like China nor a traditional ally like the UK or Japan. The US generally takes a neutral stance on India, avoiding criticism it often directs at other partners. Some Trump administration officials, known for their tough stance on China, have shown a collaborative approach towards India, advocating for stronger defense ties.

Modi-Trump Personal Rapport

PM Modi and former President Trump developed a strong personal bond through reciprocal visits and shared views on China and radical Islam. Their relationship gained prominence after the 2019 Howdy Modi event in Houston and Trump’s 2020 visit to Ahmedabad. This personal equation could influence discussions on trade, defense, and global strategy.