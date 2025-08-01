Modi In Varanasi: From PM-KISAN To Infra, Prime Minister To Unveil Development Projects Worth Rs 2,200 Cr In Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi tomorrow where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore at around 11 AM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already reached the city to review the preparations and will be with the Prime Minister during the day. During the event, Prime Minister modi will release the 20th instalment of PM-KISAN. An amount of more than Rs 20,500 crore will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across the country. With this release, the total disbursement under the scheme since its inception will surpass Rs 3.90 lakh crore.

The projects cater to multiple sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development and cultural heritage aim at achieving holistic urban transformation, cultural rejuvenation, improved connectivity, and enhanced quality of life in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several key infrastructure projects. He will inaugurate the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi - Bhadohi road and Chhitauni- Shool Tankeshwar road; and Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur, to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai - Adalpura Road. He will lay the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, Babatpur among others and Railway Overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various works under the Smart Distribution Project and undergrounding of electrical infrastructure worth over Rs 880 crore.

In a major boost to tourism, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the redevelopment of 8 riverfront Kuccha Ghats, development works at Kalika Dham, beautification of the pond and ghat at Rangildas Kutiya, Shivpur, and the restoration and water purification of Durgakund. He will lay the foundation stone for restoration work at Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple; development of Karkhiyaon, the birthplace of several freedom fighters; City Facility Centres at Sarnath, Rishi Mandvi, and Ramnagar Zones; redevelopment of Munshi Premchand’s ancestral house in Lamahi and upgradation of museum among others. He will also lay the foundation stone for development of an Urban Miyawaki Forest at Kanchanpur and for the redevelopment and beautification of Shaheed Udyan and 21 other parks.

To preserve culturally significant water bodies, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for water purification and maintenance works at various kunds including Ramkund, Mandakini, Shankuldhara and others, along with the installation of four floating pujan platforms. To ensure access to potable water in rural areas, he will also inaugurate 47 Rural Drinking Water Schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the upgradation of 53 school buildings within the municipal boundary. He will also lay the foundation stone for several educational projects, including the construction of a new district library and rejuvenation of Government High Schools at Jakhini, Lalpur among others.

In a major boost to health infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate advanced medical equipment installations, including robotic surgery and CT scan facilities, at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital. He will also lay the foundation stone of a Homoeopathic College and Hospital. Further, he will inaugurate an Animal Birth Control Centre and associated Dog Care Centre.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a synthetic hockey turf at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium. Enhancing facilities for law enforcement personnel, Prime Minister will inaugurate a 300-capacity Multipurpose Hall at Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) Ramnagar and lay the foundation stone for Quick Response Team (QRT) Barracks.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the registration portal for various events and competitions under the Kashi Sansad Pratiyogita, including Sketching Competition, Painting Competition, Photography Competition, Khel-Kood Pratiyogita, Gyan Pratiyogita, and the Rojgar Mela. Prime Minister will also distribute more than 7,400 assistive aids to various Divyangjan and Elderly beneficiaries.