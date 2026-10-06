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  • /'Modi is scared, 300 MPs want to meet EC’s, why the blockade?': Opposition hits out as police stop protest march

'Modi is scared, 300 MPs want to meet EC’s, why the blockade?': Opposition hits out as police stop protest march

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior parliamentarians staged a sit-in inside the nearby Akashvani complex, around 100 metres from the Election Commission office.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 03:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
'Modi is scared, 300 MPs want to meet EC’s, why the blockade?': Opposition hits out as police stop protest march
Image Credit: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a march by INDIA bloc MPs from Parliament towards the Election Commission of India headquarters. (IANS)

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