New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested yesterday evening by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, made a startling comment as he was brought to Delhi's Rouse Avenue court. While being escorted to the court premises, Singh addressed the media and said, "PM Modi is losing elections." The arrest of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament had raised eyebrows, and this statement added a political twist to the situation.

During the court proceedings, Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta represented the ED. The agency informed the court that searches had been conducted at Sanjay Singh's residence the previous day, and his statement had also been recorded as part of the ongoing investigation. The arrest and subsequent court appearance have garnered significant attention in the political landscape, with both supporters and critics closely watching the developments in this case.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched protests across various regions of India following the arrest of Sanjay Singh. AAP supporters gathered in the national capital at their party headquarters to demonstrate, vehemently calling for the immediate release of Sanjay Singh. Several AAP leaders including Atishi and Reena Gupta, passionately led the rally, denouncing the actions of the BJP and reiterating their demand for the release of their fellow AAP leader, Sanjay Singh.