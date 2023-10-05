trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671288
NewsIndia
DELHI LIQUOR SCAM

'Modi Ji Chunaav Haar Rahe Hain': Sanjay Singh's 1st Reaction After ED Arrest

The Enforcement Directorate arrested AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday evening after conducting searches at his residence.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Modi Ji Chunaav Haar Rahe Hain': Sanjay Singh's 1st Reaction After ED Arrest

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested yesterday evening by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, made a startling comment as he was brought to Delhi's Rouse Avenue court. While being escorted to the court premises, Singh addressed the media and said, "PM Modi is losing elections." The arrest of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament had raised eyebrows, and this statement added a political twist to the situation.

During the court proceedings, Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta represented the ED. The agency informed the court that searches had been conducted at Sanjay Singh's residence the previous day, and his statement had also been recorded as part of the ongoing investigation. The arrest and subsequent court appearance have garnered significant attention in the political landscape, with both supporters and critics closely watching the developments in this case.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched protests across various regions of India following the arrest of Sanjay Singh. AAP supporters gathered in the national capital at their party headquarters to demonstrate, vehemently calling for the immediate release of Sanjay Singh. Several AAP leaders including Atishi and Reena Gupta, passionately led the rally, denouncing the actions of the BJP and reiterating their demand for the release of their fellow AAP leader, Sanjay Singh.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train