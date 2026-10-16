Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the Centre over US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s upcoming visit to India, alleging that Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials appeared “confused” about the trip.
In a post on X, Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that Rubio had summoned his “employee” to Mumbai and questioning whether the Prime Minister needed to explain the situation to his own officials.
“Mr Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai. Modi ji, your officials in the External Affairs Ministry are confused about what’s going on,” siad Gandhi.
“You might want to explain. Unless, of course, you want me to,” Gandhi wrote.
Rubio is scheduled to visit India and Uzbekistan from October 17 to 22, according to a media note issued by the US Department of State.
His India itinerary includes meetings with senior government officials and discussions on strengthening bilateral ties.
During his visit, Rubio will travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar, where he is expected to meet senior Indian government officials to discuss the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Washington.
The agenda will include an exchange of views on regional and global developments, as well as opportunities to expand energy cooperation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet Rubio in Mumbai.
US envoy Sergio Gor said on Thursday that the Secretary of State’s visit would be “a little more business-focused”, with an emphasis on bilateral trade, energy cooperation, technology partnerships and investment opportunities.
Rubio is also scheduled to meet business leaders to promote commercial investment and strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.
The trip will be Rubio’s second official visit to India this year. He previously visited the country from May 23 to 26.
Ahead of Rubio’s visit, Gor highlighted expanding cooperation between India and the United States across defence, information technology and healthcare.
Speaking at an event in Kolkata to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, the US envoy described India as an important partner for Washington and pointed to opportunities for deeper collaboration across several sectors.
On defence ties, Gor referred to recent military exercises involving Indian and American forces, as well as the participation of US defence platforms in activities in India.
He also highlighted cooperation in the technology sector, noting that investments were flowing in both directions and that American companies were establishing large production facilities in India.
“In terms of IT development, incredible things are happening in both directions, with investments in the United States and some of our companies opening large production facilities here in India. It is an incredible opportunity,” Gor said.
Healthcare remains another important area of cooperation, with the US ambassador noting that Washington imports a significant volume of generic pharmaceuticals from India. He said this reflected confidence in the country’s pharmaceutical industry.
Gor also referred to recent communication between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, signalling the possibility of further developments in bilateral ties.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump spoke just last week, so stay tuned for what comes next,” he said.
Rubio’s visit follows these diplomatic engagements and is expected to provide an opportunity for both countries to discuss their strategic and economic priorities.
Before travelling to India, Rubio will visit Samarkand in Uzbekistan to attend the C5+1 Ministerial meeting and hold bilateral discussions with senior officials from Central Asian countries.
His engagements there will focus on strategic cooperation and commercial ties between the United States and Central Asia, before he proceeds to India for talks on bilateral relations and regional and global issues.
(with ANI inputs)
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