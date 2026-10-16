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  • /‘Modi ji, your MEA is confused’: Rahul Gandhi questions clarity on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's Mumbai visit

‘Modi ji, your MEA is confused’: Rahul Gandhi questions clarity on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's Mumbai visit

During his visit, Rubio will travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar, where he is expected to meet senior Indian government officials to discuss the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Washington.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 12:02 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
‘Modi ji, your MEA is confused’: Rahul Gandhi questions clarity on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's Mumbai visit
Image Credit: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (IANS)

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‘Modi ji, your MEA is confused’: Rahul Gandhi questions clarity on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's Mumbai visit
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