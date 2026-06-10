Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3054180https://zeenews.india.com/india/modi-longest-serving-elected-pm-nda-12-years-record-nehru-delhi-meeting-3054180.html
NewsIndiaModi becomes India's longest-serving elected PM as NDA marks 12 years in power
 NARENDRA MODI

Modi becomes India's longest-serving elected PM as NDA marks 12 years in power

NDA leaders will meet in New Delhi to mark 12 years of the NDA government and congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 07:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Modi becomes India's longest-serving elected PM as NDA marks 12 years in powerPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

I've revised it to improve flow and transitions while keeping the same straightforward news style and simple language.

Top leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will meet in New Delhi on Wednesday as the alliance marks 12 years in power at the Centre. The gathering also comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, adding to the significance of the meeting.

The meeting will be held at Bharat Mandapam and will be attended by Prime Minister Modi, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, and representatives of NDA allies. Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from all 22 NDA-ruled states and Union Territories are also expected to participate. According to media reports, NDA leaders are likely to honour Modi for his leadership and contribution to the alliance's journey over the past 12 years.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PM Modi surpasses Jawaharlal Nehru's record

The NDA is also expected to pass a resolution congratulating Modi for surpassing the record set by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. On June 10, Modi crossed Nehru's record of 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister. Nehru's tenure from 1952 onwards is considered for this comparison, as he led an interim government between 1947 and 1952 before India's first general elections were held, IANS reported.

While former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served for more than 14 years in office, her tenure was not continuous. As a result, Modi has become the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in India's history, IANS reported.

The milestone comes at a time when the BJP is celebrating a series of political successes. Most notably, the party recently secured major electoral victories in West Bengal and Assam. In a historic breakthrough, the BJP formed a government in West Bengal for the first time since Independence, ending years of Trinamool Congress rule. The victory marked a major political shift in a state long dominated by the Left and the Congress.

The result also strengthened the BJP's presence in the home state of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the political predecessor of the BJP. For the party, the victory carries symbolic significance as it expands its footprint in a region closely linked to its ideological roots.

Top NDA and BJP leaders expected at Bharat Mandapam

Several senior Union ministers are expected to attend the NDA meeting, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Other senior leaders from alliance parties are also likely to be present.

Apart from celebrating the alliance's 12 years in office, the meeting will review the NDA government's work and discuss future priorities. Leaders are expected to deliberate on governance, development programmes and political strategy in the run-up to upcoming elections.

The gathering assumes added importance as it is the NDA's first major meeting after the BJP's recent electoral gains in West Bengal and Assam. It also comes ahead of Assembly elections in several states next year, making it an important platform for charting the alliance's political roadmap.

The NDA meeting follows a recent gathering of the opposition INDIA bloc in New Delhi, where opposition leaders discussed a common strategy and deliberated on issues related to electoral reforms, education and the economy.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

PoK Protest
What is happening in PoK? Protests, crackdown and growing public anger | DNA
Jaypee Infratech
Jaypee Infratech case: ED attaches Rs 100 crore assets of 2 companies
Narendra Modi
PM Modi to attend G7 Summit in France, visit Slovakia in historic trip
Bangladesh
Bangladesh create history, beat Australia in ODIs for first time in 21 years
Meenakshi Natarajan
Who is Meenakshi Natarajan? Congress leader at the midst of RS nomination row
Punjab
Punjab CM Mann distributes Rs 1.07 crore seed grants to 31 startups
Ben stokes
Ben Stokes to step down as England captain and retire? Report makes big claim
Indus water treaty
Indus to go dry in Pakistan; India working on plan to completely divert Indus
Delhi crime case
Uncle's bank account drained through UPI fraud, nephew held in Delhi
Karnataka
Karnataka: 10 youths gang-rape, film 41-year-old woman; accused arrested