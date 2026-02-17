Advertisement
NewsIndiaModi-Macron meet in Mumbai: Trade, defence talks top agenda
INDIA-FRANCE

Modi-Macron meet in Mumbai: Trade, defence talks top agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai to strengthen India-France ties through discussions on trade expansion, defence cooperation, and clean energy initiatives.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Modi-Macron meet in Mumbai: Trade, defence talks top agenda(Image: Screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 17, to discuss key mutual interests and bolster India-France ties.

The bilateral talks will be centered on trade expansion, defense pacts like Rafale Marine procurement, and clean energy projects. Both leaders aimed to elevate partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, with Macron visiting Mumbai's industrial sites to highlight French tech investments.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai on a three-day visit with First Lady Brigitte Macron, marking his fourth India visit and first to the city.

They were received by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Acharya Devvrat. PM Narendra Modi traveled from Delhi to Mumbai for the bilateral meeting at Lok Bhavan, ahead of inaugurating the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.
 

