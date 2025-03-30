Advertisement
PM MODI NAGPUR VISIT

Modi Nagpur Visit: PM Pays Floral Tribute To RSS Founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar

PM Modi arrived in Nagpur at around 9 am and was received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other ministers of the Maharashtra cabinet at Nagpur airport.

Last Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Modi Nagpur Visit: PM Pays Floral Tribute To RSS Founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar PM Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi Nagpur Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Sunday, paid floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh.

He was accomapnied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also paid tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

PM Modi arrived in Nagpur at around 9 am and was received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other ministers of the Maharashtra cabinet at Nagpur airport. Ahead of PM Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived at Smruti Mandir.

PM Modi will also pay respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, where the architect of the Indian constitution converted to Buddhism with thousands of his followers in 1956.

PM Modi will undertake darshan at Smruti Mandir and thereafter visit Deekshabhoomi. At around 10 am, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur and address a public meeting.

At around 12:30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and Runway facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur.

"Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre. Established in 2014, it is a premier super-specialty ophthalmic care facility located in Nagpur," the PMO said.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility in Nagpur. He will inaugurate the newly built 1250m-long and 25mwide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

Later in the day, PM Modi will also visit Chhattisgarh today to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects.

"In Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone, initiate commencement of work, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects related to power, oil and gas, rail, road, education, and housing sectors worth over Rs 33,700 crore in Bilaspur," the release read.

