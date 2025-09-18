Advertisement
BREAKING: PM Modi Calls Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki, Extends Condolences And National Day Greetings

In a show of solidarity, PM Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki, conveying condolences for a tragic loss and extending greetings for Nepal's National Day.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: PM Modi Calls Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki, Extends Condolences And National Day GreetingsPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (PHOTO: IANS)

In a move to strengthen bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a warm conversation with Sushila Karki, the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. The communication was made public through a tweet by the Prime Minister's office.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his "heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives" in Nepal. He also reaffirmed India’s "steadfast support" for Nepal’s ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability within the country.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Karki and the people of Nepal on the occasion of their National Day, celebrated tomorrow. The gesture underscores the close relationship between the two nations, which share deep historical and cultural ties.

 

 

