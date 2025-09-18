In a move to strengthen bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a warm conversation with Sushila Karki, the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. The communication was made public through a tweet by the Prime Minister's office.

Had a warm conversation with Mrs. Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability. Also, I extended warm… September 18, 2025

During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his "heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives" in Nepal. He also reaffirmed India’s "steadfast support" for Nepal’s ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability within the country.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Karki and the people of Nepal on the occasion of their National Day, celebrated tomorrow. The gesture underscores the close relationship between the two nations, which share deep historical and cultural ties.