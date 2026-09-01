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Modi-Putin-Xi together at SCO: Why Trump will be watching before BRICS

Modi met Putin at the SCO summit, while Xi Jinping joined the gathering. The three leaders could meet again at the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 07:20 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 07:20 AM IST
Modi-Putin-Xi together at SCO: Why Trump will be watching before BRICS
Image Credit: PM Modi and President Putin discussed the full range of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership at the sidelines of the SCO Summit. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

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