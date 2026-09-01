/Modi-Putin-Xi together at SCO: Why Trump will be watching before BRICS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping sharing the same stage at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek sent ripples across international diplomacy. The presence of the three leaders comes weeks before India hosts the next BRICS summit, adding weight to a gathering that brought together some of the biggest powers in Eurasia.
The 26th SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital was held as the organisation celebrated its 25th anniversary. The grouping now has 10 member countries, including India, Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran, and represents around 3.4 billion people and about a quarter of the world's GDP.
The Bishkek meeting covered issues ranging from transport and energy to terrorism and digital technology. The SCO summit also came as US President Donald Trump has been using tariffs and other economic measures to put pressure on countries around the world.
The rising role of Eurasia is an important part of the SCO meeting. Countries in the region are working on new transport routes, energy partnerships and trade links to connect markets across Asia and beyond.
The SCO has become an important forum for these talks because India, Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan and Central Asian countries are part of the same economic and strategic region. Cooperation in transport and energy is also increasing as several countries deal with Western sanctions and US trade pressure.
India used the summit to engage with Russia and China while keeping its own priorities at the centre of its foreign policy.
Modi and Putin's meeting came as the Russia-Ukraine war continues, making their talks an important part of the SCO summit.
The prime minister reiterated India's position that the war poses a serious threat to the world and to humanity. He said India has always supported peace and called for the dispute to be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy.
Meanwhile, Putin reaffirmed the importance of India's relationship with Russia. The two countries discussed cooperation in areas including defence and energy, with the Russian president expressing support for stronger cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow.
Putin also confirmed that he would attend the upcoming BRICS summit in New Delhi. His expected visit will bring another major leader to India as the country prepares to host the grouping.
Xi's presence in Bishkek has also turned attention towards the possibility of a visit to India for the next BRICS summit.
The Chinese president is expected to travel to New Delhi for the September 12-13 meeting, which would mark his first visit to India in seven years. A meeting between PM Modi and Xi could become one of the most anticipated meetings around the summit.
Relations between India and China have carried the weight of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which badly affected ties between the two countries. Any direct conversation between the two leaaders would therefore carry importance for the future direction of the relationship.
There is also a strong economic reason for the two sides to keep talking. India-China bilateral trade reached a record $151.10 billion in 2025-26, with India’s imports from China at $132 billion and the trade deficit crossing $100 billion.
Chinese investment in India has also picked up after investment rules were eased in May 2026. These developments could give Modi and Xi an opportunity to discuss the border issue as well as India's worries over the trade deficit.
The Bishkek meeting also showed how India manages its ties with competing global powers. It works with the United States and other Indo-Pacific countries through the Quad while maintaining cordial relations with Russia and engaging with China and Central Asian nations through the SCO.
New Delhi has continued to pursue strategic autonomy, allowing it to work with different groups according to its national interests.
Pakistan's presence at the SCO has also given India an opportunity to raise its objections to terrorism directly before a larger regional audience. PM Modi has often used international platforms to call for firm action against terrorism and extremism.
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