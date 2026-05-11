Modi’s wartime call: Sacrifice today, secure India tomorrow

On Sunday, May 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unusual appeal from Hyderabad that reminded everyone of the Covid lockdown days. While launching projects worth nearly Rs 9,400 crore in Telangana, he asked every Indian to cut down on fuel, gold buying, cooking oil, and chemical fertilisers for at least one year. The reason is the US-Iran war, which has been going on for more than 70 days and has badly disturbed the world's supply chain. PM Modi said that patriotism is not only about dying for the country, but also about living responsibly during tough times.

Why Fuel Matters Most

India does not have its own big oil reserves. We import more than 88% of our crude oil from outside. Because of the war, the Strait of Hormuz, an important sea route that carries nearly 20% of the world's oil, has been blocked for two months. Due to this, global oil prices have jumped from around $70 per barrel before the war to $126 per barrel today. To protect the public, the government and oil companies like Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL are quietly absorbing losses of nearly Rs 30,000 crore every month. In fact, India is spending Rs 1,600–1,700 crore every single day so that the aam aadmi does not feel the pinch. The government is bearing roughly Rs 24 per litre on petrol and Rs 30 per litre on diesel. This is why PM Modi requested everyone to use metro trains, do car-pooling, travel by railway, shift to electric vehicles, and bring back work-from-home, online meetings, and video conferences, just like during Covid. More than 70 countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have already started such steps. Even then, reports say petrol and diesel may still go up by Rs 4–5 per litre and LPG cylinder by Rs 40–50 before May 15.

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The Gold Story

India is the world's biggest gold lover. We use 700–800 tonnes every year but produce only 1–2 tonnes inside the country, meaning over 90% comes from outside. Last year alone, India spent nearly $72 billion (around Rs 6.7 lakh crore) on importing gold, which is about Rs 55,800 crore every month. When families buy imported gold for weddings, dollars go out of India, the rupee becomes weaker, and gold becomes even more costly. It becomes a vicious circle. Gold imports have already crashed due to high prices, from nearly 100 tonnes in January 2026 to just 15 tonnes in April 2026, one of the lowest figures in 30 years. PM Modi asked people to postpone buying gold for one year. The government may also raise the import tax above the current 6% to discourage purchases. Remember, when RBI buys gold for national reserves (880 tonnes now, 16.7% of forex), it strengthens the country, but when households buy imported gold, dollars flow out and the rupee weakens.

Edible Oil — The Daily Burden

Cooking oil is something every kitchen needs daily. India imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and sunflower oil from Russia and Ukraine. Unlike gold or petrol, we cannot easily postpone or skip it. PM Modi said if every family cuts cooking oil use by just 10%, it will save huge foreign currency. He also called it double patriotism — less oily food means lower risk of obesity and heart disease, so it helps the country's pocket as well as family health.

Fertilisers and Farming

Agriculture is another big area where India loses a lot of foreign money. The country imports massive quantities of chemical fertilisers. PM Modi urged farmers to reduce chemical fertiliser use by 20% to 50% and slowly shift towards natural and organic farming. This will save foreign currency, protect soil health, and keep the environment safe for future generations.

The Bigger Picture

The good news is that India's foreign exchange reserves are still strong at $691.11 billion (around Rs 64.27 lakh crore) as of March 2026, enough to cover 11 months of imports. But pressure is rising — nearly Rs 1 lakh crore has already gone out in the last 10 weeks because of costly imports and a weak rupee. The government may also tighten the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, under which Indians can currently send up to $250,000 (around Rs 2.32 crore) abroad in a year for studies, travel, or property. PM Modi's message is clear and simple — this is the time to live carefully, spend wisely, choose Made-in-India products, and stand together as one nation. Small sacrifices today will keep India strong tomorrow.