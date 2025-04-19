Modi Saudi Arabia Visit: PM To Meet Indian Workers At Saudi Factory, Says MEA — Check Full Schedule

PM Modi Saudi Arabia Visit: During the special briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit a factory employing Indian workers and will interact with them during his visit to Saudi Arabia. Speaking to media, the Foreign Secretary also noted that the visit would see the conclusion of several MOUs between the two sides.

"Some of these are in the final stage of approvals and brushing up, and we will have more details to release about these during the course of the visit. I also mentioned in my earlier remarks the importance of the People to People relationship between the two countries. As I said, nearly 2.7 million Indians live and work in the kingdom. The Indian community comprises the second largest group of Indians living abroad", he said.

"During the visit, the Prime Minister will visit a factory employing Indian workers and will interact with them as well", he said. The Foreign Secretary also noted that Yoga has been "very well received" in Saudi. "The ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the field of media, entertainment and sports has significant potential", he added.

The Foreign Secretary also thanked the Saudi leadership for the assistance being provided to Indian prilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Saudi Arabia next week at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with his official engagements scheduled to take place in Jeddah on April 22 and 23.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a special briefing held by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, highlighted the significance of the upcoming trip and reaffirmed the strong trajectory of India-Saudi Arabia ties.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the upcoming April 22-23 visit will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to the country in his third term. Previously, he has travelled to the Saudi kingdom twice in 2016 and in 2019. The visit follows the State Visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to New Delhi in September 2023 to attend the G20 Summit and co-chair the first meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.