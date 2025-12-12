Advertisement
NewsIndiaModi–Trump Hold ‘Warm’ Talks As Signs Point To Possible India-US Trade Breakthrough
MODI-TRUMP

Modi–Trump Hold ‘Warm’ Talks As Signs Point To Possible India-US Trade Breakthrough

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a warm and constructive phone conversation on Thursday, focusing on sustaining momentum in bilateral trade ties. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 06:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Modi–Trump Hold ‘Warm’ Talks As Signs Point To Possible India-US Trade BreakthroughImage: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a warm and constructive phone conversation on Thursday, focusing on sustaining momentum in bilateral trade ties. 

Both leaders reviewed the steady progress in India–US bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional and global developments.

PM Modi also shared a post on X, describing the interaction as “very warm and engaging.” He said the two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral relations and discussed key regional and global developments. 

"Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the U.S. will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity,” the post read.

