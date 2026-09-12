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BRICS Summit 2026: China signals reset as Xi Jinping arrives in India after 7-year gap

Xi Jinping returns to India after nearly seven years as China promises to manage differences ahead of his meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 09:42 AM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: China signals reset as Xi Jinping arrives in India after 7-year gap
Image Credit: ANI. Chinese President Xi Jinping.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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BRICS Summit 2026: China signals reset as Xi Jinping arrives in India after 7-year gap
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