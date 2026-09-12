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Modi-Xi meeting on the sideline of BRICS Summit 2026? China gives big hint ahead of summit

China’s envoy Xu Feihong has said Beijing will work with New Delhi to improve communication, increase cooperation and manage differences. The possible talks come as India hosts the expanded BRICS grouping in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 05:13 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 05:13 AM IST
Modi-Xi meeting on the sideline of BRICS Summit 2026? China gives big hint ahead of summit
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese Xi Jinping in Kazan. (File photo: ANI)

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