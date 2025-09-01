Advertisement
Modi, Xi, Putin Share Warm Hug At SCO Summit In Tianjin- In Pics

At the SCO Summit in Tianjin, PM Modi, President Xi, and President Putin shared light moments. Modi exchanged a warm hug with Putin, later posting pictures and calling the meeting delightful.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 09:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Modi, Xi, Putin Share Warm Hug At SCO Summit In Tianjin- In PicsImage: @narendramodi/ X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin were seen sharing a light moment, chatting, and posing together on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China. Modi and Putin also exchanged a warm hug ahead of their formal engagements.

 

Sharing glimpses with global leaders, PM Modi wrote on X: “Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit.”

PM Modi also shared two pictures with Russian President Putin, in which first picture shows the two leaders interacting and the other capturing their warm hug. He captioned the post: “Always a delight to meet President Putin!”

 

