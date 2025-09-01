Modi, Xi, Putin Share Warm Hug At SCO Summit In Tianjin- In Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin were seen sharing a light moment, chatting, and posing together on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China. Modi and Putin also exchanged a warm hug ahead of their formal engagements.

Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit. pic.twitter.com/K1eKVoHCvv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

Sharing glimpses with global leaders, PM Modi wrote on X: “Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit.”

PM Modi also shared two pictures with Russian President Putin, in which first picture shows the two leaders interacting and the other capturing their warm hug. He captioned the post: “Always a delight to meet President Putin!”