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NewsIndia'Mohabbat hamare saath, shaadi Modi ke saath': Kharge's humorous jibe at Deve Gowda makes PM laugh | Video
CONGRESS MALLIKARJUN KHARGE

'Mohabbat hamare saath, shaadi Modi ke saath': Kharge's humorous jibe at Deve Gowda makes PM laugh | Video

Kharge's light-hearted remark was meant to highlight the shifting political alliances of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. 


 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Mohabbat hamare saath, shaadi Modi ke saath': Kharge's humorous jibe at Deve Gowda makes PM laugh | VideoRajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: ANI)

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a humorous jibe at former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, saying he loved the Congress but had “married” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kharge's light-hearted remark was meant to highlight the shifting political alliances of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Notably, the “marriage” refers to the current political alliance between the JD(S) and the BJP. Following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) partnership in 2019, Deve Gowda’s party officially joined forces with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“I have known Deve Gowda ji for more than 54 years and have worked with him extensively. Later, I don’t know what happened… ‘Wo mohabbat humare saath kiye, shaadi Modi sahab ke saath,” he said.

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Kharge made the remarks while delivering a farewell speech for the 37 retiring MPs, including former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Meanwhile, despite the jokes, Kharge praised the senior leaders, saying that those in public service "never tire nor retire" due to their lifelong dedication to the nation.

"Those in politics, public life, neither get tired nor retire for the passion to serve the country," he said.

 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while giving a farewell speech to the retiring MPs, said that there is “no full stop in politics” and wished them a bright future.

“Discussions take place on various issues in the House, and every member plays a unique role in them. In moments like these, a common sense of respect is generated, rising above party lines. To the leaders who are leaving the House after the end of their tenure, I want to say that there is no full stop in politics. The future is waiting for you. Your experience and contribution will always be remembered,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also urged newly elected MPs to learn from senior leaders like HD Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sharad Pawar.

“HD Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sharad Pawar are senior leaders who have spent more than half of their lives in parliamentary work. Newly elected MPs should learn from them,” he said.

Ramdas Athawale, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Tiruchi Siva, Amarendra Dhari Singh, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi are among the 37 retiring MPs.

Notably, biennial Rajya Sabha elections were held to fill 37 seats across 10 states. Out of these, 26 candidates were elected unopposed.

(With ANI inputs)

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