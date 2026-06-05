Mohali workplace horror: Woman stabbed to death by co-worker inside logistics firm; entire attack caught on camera | SHOCKING VIDEO

A horrific act of workplace violence shook Mohali's Phase 11 on Thursday evening when a 29-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death inside a private logistics company. The assailant, who was a colleague of the victim, turned the weapon on himself immediately after the assault. While the victim succumbed to her injuries, the accused is currently undergoing intensive medical treatment at a local private hospital.

The incident took place around 7:30 PM on the second floor of SRP US Logistics, disrupting the routine evening shift and leaving the organization's workforce in deep shock.

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The fatal workplace assault

The victim, identified as Dimple (29), a resident of Patiala, was deployed within the logistics firm’s dispatch operations team. According to law enforcement officials, the accused, 33-year-old Harjinder Mann—also a native of Patiala currently residing in Sector 82, Mohali—entered Dimple’s workspace armed with a sharp-edged weapon.

Without warning, Mann launched a frenzied attack, inflicting multiple stab wounds. Dimple sustained catastrophic injuries during the assault and tragically passed away at the scene despite immediate medical intervention.

Gruesome attack captured on office CCTV

The entire sequence of the violent encounter was recorded by the surveillance infrastructure installed within the corporate office. The graphic CCTV footage shows Mann approaching Dimple’s desk while she was engaged in her routine duties.

Mohali, Punjab: A woman was killed at a private company office in Mohali by a colleague who was known to her. CCTV footage shows the attack, after which the accused attempted suicide. Both were taken to hospital, where the woman was declared dead and the accused remains in… pic.twitter.com/BZ4tMGrN6i — IANS (@ians_india) June 5, 2026

As the assault began, the video captures the victim desperately attempting to flee her cabin with the attacker in pursuit. Although several co-workers bravely tried to intervene and de-escalate the situation, they were unable to overpower the armed assailant. Following the fatal attack, Mann turned the weapon on his own torso multiple times in an apparent bid to end his life.

Failed relationship emerges as primary line of inquiry

While senior police officials have maintained that a definitive motive is still being established, preliminary intelligence indicates a deeply personal angle. Investigative units are heavily focusing on the past interpersonal dynamics between the two colleagues.

Records indicate that Dimple and Mann had been working in the same department for approximately three years and were previously involved in a relationship that recently ended. Intelligence reports suggest that Mann was profoundly struggling to process the separation and had made repeated, unsuccessful attempts to reconcile with Dimple. This ongoing rejection reportedly caused severe emotional distress, culminating in Thursday’s premeditated attack.

Forensic processing and legal action

Local police units from the Phase 11 Police Station arrived swiftly to secure the perimeter and have officially registered a case of murder against Harjinder Mann. A specialised digital and physical forensic team has fully processed the second-floor crime scene, collecting critical blood patterns, weapon prints, and digital video recorders.

The statutory notifications have been sent to the grieving families of both individuals as the police await the medical stabilisation of the accused to initiate formal interrogation procedures.

Broader concerns over workplace safety incidents

This fatal dispute draws chilling parallels to a separate, highly unusual workplace homicide reported in Haryana's industrial corridor recently. In April, a 40-year-old welder was arrested in Gurugram's Sector 82A for killing his colleague, Harvinder Singh (38), following a verbal altercation during lunch hours. In that instance, a minor dispute escalated into a physical scuffle, resulting in the accused using an industrial air compressor nozzle to inflict fatal internal injuries on the victim.

The recurrence of extreme, fatal altercations between co-workers has renewed intense conversations regarding corporate surveillance, conflict resolution mechanisms, and behavioural screening within regional commercial hubs.

DISCLAIMER: The media embedded in this report contains depictions of extreme real-world violence that viewers may find highly distressing. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

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