Mohali Scientist Dies After Assault by Neighbour Over Parking Dispute

Dr. Abhishek Swarnkar, a scientist with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), died after a parking tussle with his neighbour near his rented home in Mohali.

The police officials on Thursday informed that the 39-year old scientist died after he was pushed to the ground following an altercation with his neighbour, Monty.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Dr. Swarnkar was parking his motorbike, and Monty objected to it. Subsequently, an argument broke out between them, and Monty allegedly pushed the scientist, who fell on the road.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, the neighbour, 29 years old, can be then seen charging at Dr. Swarnkar, who was still on the ground but is quickly pulled away.

The video shows the scientist first standing up with help from those around but collapsing again. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. The accused took the victim to the hospital, they added.

Dr. Swarnkar was from Jharkhand and was staying in a rented home in Mohali with his parents. He was also an esteemed scientist whose work was published in international journals and had recently undergone a kidney transplant and was on dialysis.

According to media reports, the scientist's family has asked for strict actions against the neighbour.

On the other hand, Mohali Police Station Phase-11 Station House Officer Gagandeep Singh said a case under Section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused.

Furthermore, the police said the accused was absconding and efforts were on to nab him.

