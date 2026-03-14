Mohali woman receives timely cardiac surgery under Sehat Yojana, avoids Rs 4 lakh medical burden

When a sudden cardiac emergency struck a Mohali resident, immediate intervention was critical. Under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, introduced by the Government of Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, treatment was delivered without financial delay, sparing the family an estimated Rs. 4 lakh expense during a life-threatening moment.

Sukhwinder Kaur of Manikpur village was rushed to a private hospital after acute chest pain accompanied by diabetes-related complications. Doctors diagnosed a serious heart condition requiring immediate stent placement. The estimated cost of treatment and hospitalisation ranged between Rs. 3 and 4 lakh: an amount the family could not have arranged at short notice.

After her eligibility under the scheme was confirmed, formalities were completed promptly, and the procedure was conducted under the scheme’s annual coverage of up to Rs. 10 lakh per eligible family at empanelled hospitals. She was discharged in stable condition after a week of supervision. “Our only concern was her health. Arranging such a large amount immediately would have been extremely difficult. The scheme allowed us to focus on her recovery instead of finances,” the family said.

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The case reflects the wider reach of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, under which over 9 lakh health cards have been issued across Punjab. According to state officials, more than 70 per cent of patients in government hospitals are receiving free treatment under the scheme.

The Government of Punjab has released Rs. 500 crore to the insurer to ensure the timely settlement of claims and uninterrupted cashless services. The scheme covers major procedures, including cardiac surgeries, cancer care, and kidney ailments at government and empanelled private hospitals. “The objective of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana is simple: no eligible family should delay critical treatment due to financial constraint. The government’s sustained financial commitment ensures that cashless access to major procedures is not an exception, but a guarantee,” Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh said.