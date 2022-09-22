NewsIndia
MOHAN BHAGWAT

Mohan Bhagwat is 'rashtra pita', says All India Imam Organisation head after meeting RSS chief

"Our DNA is the same, only our method of worshipping God is different," All India Imam Organisation head Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said after meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Delhi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mohan Bhagwat is 'rashtra pita', says All India Imam Organisation head after meeting RSS chief

New Delhi: All India Imam Organisation head Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on Thursday (September 22, 2022) met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and called him the "rashtra pita" (father of the nation). The two held a closed-door meeting for around an hour at a mosque in Delhi, where the office of the All India Imam Organisation is located.

After the meeting, Ilyasi informed that the RSS chief visited the Madarsa Tajweedul Quran at his invitation and interacted with children there. 

"Our DNA is the same, only our method of worshipping God is different," he said. 

Bhagwat was accompanied by senior Sangh functionaries -- joint general secretary Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar. While Lal was earlier organisational secretary of the BJP, Kumar is patron of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

Sharing more details of the meeting, Suhaib Ilyasi, brother of Ahmed Ilyasi, said, "It was great that Bhagwatji came on our invitation on the death anniversary of our father. It also sends out a good message to the country."

The All India Imam Organisation is the representative voice of the community of Indian Imams and claims to be the largest imam organisation in the world. It was formed to undertake at all levels the socio-economic issues which directly influence the earnings of Imams, their status in society, and the expectations that the community and state have from them.

It is notable that Mohan Bhagwat has been recently holding discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony. He had recently met Delhi's former Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi, former chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui, and businessman Saeed Shervani.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case