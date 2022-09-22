Mohan Bhagwat is 'rashtra pita', says All India Imam Organisation head after meeting RSS chief

New Delhi: All India Imam Organisation head Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on Thursday (September 22, 2022) met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and called him the "rashtra pita" (father of the nation). The two held a closed-door meeting for around an hour at a mosque in Delhi, where the office of the All India Imam Organisation is located.

After the meeting, Ilyasi informed that the RSS chief visited the Madarsa Tajweedul Quran at his invitation and interacted with children there.

"Our DNA is the same, only our method of worshipping God is different," he said.

Bhagwat was accompanied by senior Sangh functionaries -- joint general secretary Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar. While Lal was earlier organisational secretary of the BJP, Kumar is patron of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held a meeting with Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque today

Sharing more details of the meeting, Suhaib Ilyasi, brother of Ahmed Ilyasi, said, "It was great that Bhagwatji came on our invitation on the death anniversary of our father. It also sends out a good message to the country."

The All India Imam Organisation is the representative voice of the community of Indian Imams and claims to be the largest imam organisation in the world. It was formed to undertake at all levels the socio-economic issues which directly influence the earnings of Imams, their status in society, and the expectations that the community and state have from them.

It is notable that Mohan Bhagwat has been recently holding discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony. He had recently met Delhi's former Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi, former chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui, and businessman Saeed Shervani.