MP CM Mohan Yadav in Tamil Nadu: BJP leader slams DMK-Congress, calls for 'double-engine' government in Rasipuram

Tamil Nadu is gripped by election fever, with campaign calls echoing across the state. On April 19, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav arrived in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the BJP and its ally, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Addressing a massive public gathering in the Rasipuram constituency, he appealed to voters to support the NDA, declaring that the corrupt and exploitative government must be uprooted.

CM Dr. Yadav urged the people to support candidate Dr. Premkumar. He claimed that public sentiment clearly indicates that an NDA government will be formed in the state this time.

Dr. Yadav accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress of deliberately blocking the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Bill,' claiming they feared the rise of another powerful woman leader like Jayalalithaa. He said the opposition had insulted half of India’s population by denying them representation, thereby betraying the daughters of farmers and ordinary families. According to him, DMK and Congress committed the “sin” of weakening women’s empowerment because they feared that a poor man’s daughter could rise to the posts of chief minister or prime minister.

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'Looting government must go'

Yadav branded the DMK-led government as a “looting regime” dominated by corruption, mafia networks, and criminality. He accused Congress and DMK of perpetuating dynastic politics and robbing the poor of their rights. He declared that the people of Tamil Nadu would settle scores in this election, freeing the state from decades of family rule.

He promised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Tamil Nadu would see a “double-engine government” of the BJP and AIADMK, delivering development and honest governance.

He highlighted local grievances, noting that the people of Rasipuram were still struggling for electricity and clean water, and blamed the DMK government for inefficiency and neglect.

PM Modi carries Tamil Nadu in his heart

Dr. Yadav emphasised Prime Minister Modi’s deep respect for Tamil culture and people. He pointed out that leaders from Tamil Nadu have been given key positions in national governance, including Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He praised Modi's efforts to promote the Tamil language in higher education, enabling students to study medicine and engineering and even prepare for civil services in Tamil. He also noted that Tamil Nadu’s historic Sengol has been placed in India’s new Parliament, symbolising Tamil pride.

Tamil Nadu’s role in India’s growth

Yadav invoked spiritual and cultural symbols, linking Ujjain’s Mahakal temple with Rameswaram’s sacred land, saying that India’s rapid progress is blessed by the twelve Jyotirlingas. He paid tribute to Tamil Nadu’s great figures, including former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Nobel laureate C.V. Raman, literary figure Venkatarama Ramalingam Pillai, novelist R.K. Narayan, and cartoonist R.K. Laxman.

He emphasised that just as Lord Ram had envisioned “Ram Rajya” from Rameswaram, India is moving in that direction today, with Tamil Nadu playing a crucial role in the nation’s development journey.

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