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Ujjain land controversy: Congress demands MP CM Mohan Yadav's resignation, alleges 'loot of Mahakal land'

Citing an explosive media investigation, the Congress party has demanded the immediate resignation of MP CM Mohan Yadav over 335 acres of land acquired by his family in Ujjain’s infrastructure zones.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
Ujjain land controversy: Congress demands MP CM Mohan Yadav's resignation, alleges 'loot of Mahakal land'
Image Credit: Congress demands MP CM Mohan Yadav&#039;s resignation. (IANS/AI)

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