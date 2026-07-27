/Mojtaba Khamenei backs Hezbollah, declares ‘jihad and resistance’ the only path against aggression

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday praised Hezbollah for what he described as its unwavering resistance against Israel, calling the Lebanese group's resolve a symbol of hope for people facing oppression around the world.
In a statement issued by his office and reported by Press TV, Khamenei was responding to a letter of allegiance sent by Hezbollah fighters. He praised the group for standing "like an unyielding rock" in the face of what he called the "savage aggression" of Israel and its allies.
Khamenei said that growing frustration across the world with the United States and Israel had left "no path forward except resistance."
"Today, as the nations of the world have grown weary of the tyranny and oppression of the US government and criminal Zionists, who are the destroyers of lives and generations, there remains no path forward except resistance," he said.
The Iranian leader described Hezbollah's continued campaign as "an inspiring message for the free nations of the world" seeking liberation from what he termed the oppression of "Global Arrogance and its proxies."
He also praised Hezbollah's commanders and fighters for their perseverance, saying their commitment was rooted in Islamic principles, religious teachings, and the legacy of Imam Khomeini and the late former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Press TV.
Reaffirming Iran's long-standing position, Khamenei said supporting Hezbollah remained a key strategic priority for Tehran.
"In line with the policy set by the great martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the defence of these oppressed yet powerful fighters to be its strategic mandate," the statement said.
The Supreme Leader also reiterated his belief that "no path forward except ‘jihad and resistance' remained, expressing confidence that the movement would ultimately prevail, Press TV reported.
Khamenei went on to commend the resilience of the Lebanese people, especially those living in the country's south, saying their sacrifices had been vital in sustaining the resistance movement. He stressed once again that defending Hezbollah fighters was a strategic imperative for Iran.
According to Press TV, Khamenei also stated that Iran considers the preservation of Lebanon's territorial integrity and the "absolute, unconditional termination of the Zionist regime's aggression" to be the primary condition for any agreement aimed at ending the war involving the United States.
Paying tribute to Hezbollah members who have been killed, including former Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Khamenei said their sacrifices had transformed Hezbollah "from a sapling into a mighty tree" and brought honour to Lebanon across the Islamic world.
He concluded his message by praying for Hezbollah fighters, veterans, displaced civilians and the families of those killed, while expressing confidence in what he described as their eventual victory.
The statement came in response to a pledge from Hezbollah personnel, who told Khamenei that he would find in them "nothing but obedience, an unyielding will to achieve victory, and a love of martyrdom," according to Press TV.
Separately, Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi held a telephone conversation with Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri on Sunday.
The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ongoing efforts to address Lebanon's displacement crisis.
According to a statement posted by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X, the discussions focused on the Lebanese government's efforts to tackle the challenges faced by displaced people and create conditions that would allow them to return safely to their homes while ensuring a dignified life.
The Qatari minister also reaffirmed Doha's support for strengthening Lebanon's state institutions and for efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the country, the ministry said.
(with ANI inputs)
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