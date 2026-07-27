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  • /Mojtaba Khamenei backs Hezbollah, declares ‘jihad and resistance’ the only path against aggression

Mojtaba Khamenei backs Hezbollah, declares ‘jihad and resistance’ the only path against aggression

Khamenei went on to commend the resilience of the Lebanese people, especially those living in the country's south, saying their sacrifices had been vital in sustaining the resistance movement. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 06:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 06:38 AM IST
Mojtaba Khamenei backs Hezbollah, declares ‘jihad and resistance’ the only path against aggression
Image Credit: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (IANS)

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