Mokama’s ‘Bahubali’ Anant Singh’s Net Worth: From Luxury Cars To Land Holdings, Check His Total Assets

Anant Singh, famously known as ‘Chhote Sarkar,’ is a prominent and controversial political figure from Bihar. As he has won the 2025 Bihar assembly election from the Mokama constituency, his election affidavit reveals total assets worth Rs 37.88 crore (about US$4.5 million). His movable assets stand at around Rs 26.66 crore, while immovable property is valued at approximately Rs 11.22 crore, according to reports.

Luxury Cars, Cash, and Gold

Anant Singh’s movable assets include three luxury SUVs worth nearly Rs 3.23 crore. He also reports cash holdings of Rs 15.61 lakh and gold jewellery valued at Rs 15 lakh. Interestingly, Singh lists horses and cows among his assets, reflecting his rural influence and lifestyle.

Family Wealth: Wife’s Assets

According to reports, Anant Singh’s wife, Neelam Devi, has declared assets of Rs 62.72 crore, making her wealth even higher than his. Her movable assets amount to around Rs 13.07 crore, and immovable property is valued at about Rs 49.65 crore. She owns three cars worth over Rs 77 lakh, and gold jewellery weighing 701 grams, worth more than Rs 62 lakh. Collectively, the couple’s assets is close to Rs 100 crore when considering both property and movable holdings.

Land and Property Holdings

Anant Singh owns 19 plots of land along with three flats in Patna’s Frazer Road area, specifically in the Faizal Imam Complex. In total, he holds nearly 20 acres of land in Patna district. These holdings make him one of the wealthiest politicians in the region in terms of immovable property, according to reports.

Luxury Lifestyle and Liabilities

Anant Singh’s lifestyle reflects his significant wealth. He recently bought a Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 2.70 crore. Despite his assets, Singh and his wife have loans totalling around Rs 51 crore, according to his affidavit.

Criminal Cases and Controversies

Anant Singh’s political and personal life is closely linked to controversies. He faces 28 criminal cases, including serious charges like kidnapping, murder, and land grabbing, as per his affidavit. Despite this, he remains a dominant figure in Bihar politics and a long-time holder of the Mokama assembly seat.

Anant Singh’s wealth, property, and political influence keep him in the spotlight in Bihar’s political landscape.