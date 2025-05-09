Advertisement
CM OMAR ABDULLAH

Moment Of Joy Amid Tensions: J-K CM Omar Abdullah Plays Cricket With Kid At Samba Relief Camp – WATCH

CM Abdullah informed that everything is being done to ensure that citizens in the camps face fewer problems as long as they are staying there. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 09, 2025, 05:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Moment Of Joy Amid Tensions: J-K CM Omar Abdullah Plays Cricket With Kid At Samba Relief Camp – WATCH Photo Credit: @ANI/ X

India-Pakistan Tensions: After the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on Thursday, camps were arranged for citizens of the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Amid the stressful situation, the J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah played cricket with a young boy at the camp set up for locals affected by Pakistan's shelling in Samba. 

Talking to reporters about the camps, CM Abdullah informed that everything is being done to ensure that citizens in the camps face fewer problems as long as they are staying there. 

“We are doing everything we can. Food is given 3 times a day, sanitation facilities are available, doctors are available in all the camps, ambulances are arranged...we are ensuring they face as few problems as possible by staying here,” J-K CM said. 

Earlier, the Chief Minister also reached the government hospital in Jammu to meet the people who were injured in the Pakistan shelling that took place in Poonch. 

Pakistani Drones In Jammu and Kashmir 

According to ANI, on Thursday, Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia, and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units. Explosions were also heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in  Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur. After this, blackouts were enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and other cities of different states. 

This came after the Indian Armed Forces had launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to the statement of the Ministry of Defence, nine sites were targeted; no Pakistani military facilities were targeted.

These steps by India come after the gruesome Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

(with ANI inputs)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK