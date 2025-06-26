Moment Of Triumph: Axiom-4 Mission, Piloted By India's Shubhanshu Shukla, Docks With ISS | VIDEO
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has made history as the Axiom Mission 4, piloted by the Indian astronaut, successfully docked with the International Space Station. This marked a significant "Cosmic Leap" for India, bringing the nation closer to its Gaganyaan human spaceflight goals.
In a momentous event for India's burgeoning space aspirations, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla today scripted history as the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew, successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) at approximately 4:30 PM IST. This achievement marks a significant "Cosmic Leap" for India, with Group Captain Shukla becoming the first Indian to visit NASA's orbiting laboratory.
Axiom Mission 4 aboard the @SpaceX Dragon docked to the station at 6:31am ET today. Soon the Ax-4 astronauts will open the hatch and greet the Exp 73 crew live on @NASA+. More... https://t.co/XmWYPa4BhT pic.twitter.com/LjjMd7DfmW— International Space Station (@Space_Station) June 26, 2025
