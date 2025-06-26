Advertisement
AXIOM-4 MISSION

Moment Of Triumph: Axiom-4 Mission, Piloted By India's Shubhanshu Shukla, Docks With ISS | VIDEO

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has made history as the Axiom Mission 4, piloted by the Indian astronaut, successfully docked with the International Space Station. This marked a significant "Cosmic Leap" for India, bringing the nation closer to its Gaganyaan human spaceflight goals.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2025, 04:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Moment Of Triumph: Axiom-4 Mission, Piloted By India's Shubhanshu Shukla, Docks With ISS | VIDEO Axiom-4 Mission, Piloted By India's Shubhanshu Shukla, Docks With ISS (ANI)

In a momentous event for India's burgeoning space aspirations, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla today scripted history as the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew, successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) at approximately 4:30 PM IST. This achievement marks a significant "Cosmic Leap" for India, with Group Captain Shukla becoming the first Indian to visit NASA's orbiting laboratory.

 

