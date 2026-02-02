Momo craving turns costly as UP class 7 student loses family jewellery worth Rs 85 lakh

Uttar Pradesh: A Class 7 student’s fondness for momos took a disturbing turn in Uttar Pradesh after his craving allegedly led to the loss of family jewellery worth nearly ₹85 lakh.

What began as an innocent liking for the popular street snack reportedly escalated into a case of manipulation and theft. According to the complaint, three men who operate a momo stall in Deoria allegedly exploited the child’s weakness by tempting him with free food and gradually persuading him to bring valuables from home in return.

As per NDTV reports, the incident came to light after Vimlesh Mishra, a temple priest from Varanasi and the boy’s father, approached the police. Mishra stated that his son is extremely fond of momos and often visited the stall run by the accused. Over time, the vendors allegedly convinced the child that he could eat momos for free if he brought jewellery from his house.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Unaware of the consequences, the boy is said to have repeatedly taken jewellery from the family cupboard and handed it over to the stall owners.

The matter surfaced when Mishra’s sister visited the house and asked for her jewellery. When the family opened the cupboard, they were stunned to find it completely empty. Upon being questioned, the child confessed that he had given all the jewellery to the momo sellers in exchange for free food, as per reports.

The matter was reported to the police

Following this revelation, Mishra filed a written complaint naming all three accused. He claimed the missing jewellery is currently valued at around ₹85 lakh. Police have since launched a detailed investigation to recover the valuables and verify the allegations.