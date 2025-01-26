BJP candidate Parvesh Verma on Sunday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is distributing money to thousands of paid workers in exchange for votes.

Verma, who will be contesting against Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly constituency, accused AAP of distributing money to slum dwellers, claiming that party workers are giving Rs 500 notes wrapped in calendars to people in the slum areas.

"People of AAP are distributing notes of Rs 500 wrapped in calenders in the slum areas. Such videos came up from the Gandhi camp a day earlier. Police caught and arrested them there. An NCR (Non-Cognizable Report) has been prepared by the police. Cases have been registered against them. Thousands of people have been called and they are getting Rs 800 on a daily wage basis to work (for the AAP).

They have not brought the money from their houses. Arvind Kejriwal is giving them money to distribute it in exchange for votes to Kejriwal," the BJP leader alleged.

Calling Kejriwal's actions "shameful," Verma accused the Delhi CM of bringing politics to a "low level."

Verma added that a complaint had been filed with both the Election Commission and the Police, urging action to uncover and dismantle the alleged racket. The BJP leader added, "Action should be taken and the whole racket should be busted"

The AAP has not yet responded to the allegations.

As the February 5 Delhi polls approach, AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, while the BJP is determined to regain control from the ruling party.

The vote count is scheduled for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has faced setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 elections, securing 67 and 62 seats, respectively, while the BJP managed only three and eight seats in those elections.