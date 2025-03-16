Monkey Cracks A Deal In Vrindavan: Trades Expensive Samsung Phone For THIS — Internet Goes Crazy After Video Goes Viral

Who said only humans can strike deals? Even monkeys can be surprising and trade for benefits. A mischievous monkey grabbed the Internet’s attention for making a hilarious trade in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan. The monkey made an absolutely hilarious trade when it swapped a Samsung S25 Ultra for a mango drink.

The hilarious moment was captured in a video that went viral on social media. The video clip was posted by a social media user on Instagram. In the viral clip, the monkey perched on a balcony while clutching the phone. Below, three men were seen desperately trying to negotiate and get it back.

In a bid to get back the expensive Samsung phone, the three men tossed multiple Frooti packs towards the monkey but to no avail. After several attempts, one pack finally landed straight in the hands of the monkey. Exactly at that moment, the deal was sealed, and the monkey grabbed the drink and flung the phone back.

The incident drew hilarious comments on social media as the users were seen impressed by the monkey’s wit. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "At this point, I am convinced they only act like animals intentionally." "The monkey knows the barter system," another user stated.

"Imandari on peak," one of the users said. Another user said, "That was the quickest trade in the human history." A user recalled his encounter with a monkey and said, “My hat was taken, Diya in 2 fruits.”